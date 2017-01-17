Mount Carmel's new CEO gets welcome from Catholic bishop
"It's very humbling when you consider what's being done here," said Edward Lamb, referring to central Ohio's four-hospital Catholic health system where he began work in November. To new Mount Carmel Health System President and CEO Edward Lamb, the position is more than a title, more than a job: it's a calling.
