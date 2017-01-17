Moishe House residents live their Jew...

Moishe House residents live their Jewish faith Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

If not for the yarmulkes, prayers and blessings, the gathering in the Bexley apartment of three 20-somethings might have been any other party. The prayer space is called Moishe House and the one in Bexley is one of more than 90 worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump 36 min Oliver Cantterberry 21
Obama's worst decision by far 1 hr jonjedi 139
Oh Ghettosburg... 1 hr Mimzy 12
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 2 hr jonjedi 208
It's the smell of this dead forum. 2 hr Aunt Evvie 200
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 2 hr jonjedi 321
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 hr jonjedi 156
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 8 hr deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC