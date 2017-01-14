Model train show attracts young and old
Watching the action Saturday at the Great Train Show are members of the Zachariah family of Pickerington, with Mason, 5, sitting on father Tim's shoulders and Dylan, 2, perched above mother Christine. The Great Train Show attracted a mixed crowd to the Ohio Expo Center on Saturday: parents with young children, middle-age men and not much in between.
