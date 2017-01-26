Meet Riley the New Gerber Baby From Cbus

Congrats to Kristen and Devin Shines of Columbus who happen to be the proud parents of little Riley who just happens to be the new spokes-baby for Gerber! Riley was chosen out of more than one-hundred thousand babies from across the country to represent the brand because he is obviously photogenic and has great personality. Riley's cuteness has earned his parents $50,000, $1,500 in Gerber clothes, appearances in the brands marketing campaigns including social media and the title of Gerber baby 2017.

