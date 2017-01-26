Meet Riley the New Gerber Baby From Cbus

14 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Congrats to Kristen and Devin Shines of Columbus who happen to be the proud parents of little Riley who just happens to be the new spokes-baby for Gerber! Riley was chosen out of more than one-hundred thousand babies from across the country to represent the brand because he is obviously photogenic and has great personality. Riley's cuteness has earned his parents $50,000, $1,500 in Gerber clothes, appearances in the brands marketing campaigns including social media and the title of Gerber baby 2017.

