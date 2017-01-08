Mary Chalotte 'M.C.' Hesselbart

Mary Chalotte 'M.C.' Hesselbart

Mary Charlotte "M.C." Hesselbart, who brought business acumen, an eye for fashion, and a fondness for antiques to the clothing store she and her late husband, Roger, operated in Genoa, died Thursday in the Curtice, Ohio, home of her daughter Julie Skilliter, where she lived the last seven years. She was 93. Mrs. Hesselbart and her husband owned the Yankee Pedlar on Main Street, which drew customers from beyond Ottawa County.

