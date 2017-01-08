Mary Chalotte 'M.C.' Hesselbart
Mary Charlotte "M.C." Hesselbart, who brought business acumen, an eye for fashion, and a fondness for antiques to the clothing store she and her late husband, Roger, operated in Genoa, died Thursday in the Curtice, Ohio, home of her daughter Julie Skilliter, where she lived the last seven years. She was 93. Mrs. Hesselbart and her husband owned the Yankee Pedlar on Main Street, which drew customers from beyond Ottawa County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help Black men or Help Himself
|21 min
|Bye Bye BarackO
|1
|Trump's 3rd Wife is the Anti- Christ
|1 hr
|Alex Nicole
|7
|Chasing a hijab away at Heathrow
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|75
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|31
|Hillary and her supporters to a "t"..
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Remember Charles Manson?
|5 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|38
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|8 hr
|Terry
|52
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|10 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|196
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC