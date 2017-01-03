March trial set for man charged with ...

March trial set for man charged with rape

A Delaware man was indicted in December by a Delaware County Grand Jury for allegedly raping a Delaware woman in June.Ronald Eugene Hoover, 53, of 5 Bank Street, Delaware, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of soliciting, a third-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies; a count ... (more)

