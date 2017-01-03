March trial set for man charged with rape
A Delaware man was indicted in December by a Delaware County Grand Jury for allegedly raping a Delaware woman in June.Ronald Eugene Hoover, 53, of 5 Bank Street, Delaware, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of soliciting, a third-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies; a count ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|50 min
|Duke for Mayor
|15
|After Election only Fox News Show to Watch is..
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|7
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Missing Yolanda
|21
|Obama has been a disaster
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|64
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|46
|Trump celebrates NY with felon
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|15
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|6 hr
|free pizza 4U
|49
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Mon
|Harris
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC