Man sentenced for stealing guns from ...

Man sentenced for stealing guns from unmarked police SUV

20 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A man involved in the theft of guns and other gear from an unmarked Columbus police SUV in a restaurant parking lot will serve six months in Franklin County's Community Based Correctional Facility. Craig Stewart, 35, also was placed on probation for three years as part of his agreement to plead guilty last month to three counts of theft and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

