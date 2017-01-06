Man sentenced after misspending inves...

Man sentenced after misspending investment for Columbus concert

A 45-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to two years of community control for selling unregistered securities and theft after failing to spend money he received from an investor to organize a concert in Columbus. Carl D. Moss entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

