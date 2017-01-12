Man given four years for robbery

A Reynoldsburg man was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a couple of gas stations in October.John Michael Lanning, 19, of Reynoldsburg, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon for a change of plea hearing, five days before he and another man, Richard Brennan Long, 27, of Columbus, were scheduled to stand trial ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.