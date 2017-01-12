Man given four years for robbery

20 hrs ago

A Reynoldsburg man was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a couple of gas stations in October.John Michael Lanning, 19, of Reynoldsburg, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon for a change of plea hearing, five days before he and another man, Richard Brennan Long, 27, of Columbus, were scheduled to stand trial ... (more)

