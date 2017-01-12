Man given four years for robbery
A Reynoldsburg man was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a couple of gas stations in October.John Michael Lanning, 19, of Reynoldsburg, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon for a change of plea hearing, five days before he and another man, Richard Brennan Long, 27, of Columbus, were scheduled to stand trial ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|58 min
|Reality Speaks
|67
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|18
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|6 hr
|Butters
|70
|Boots leave swastika footprints
|7 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|44
|Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock
|7 hr
|newscast ohio
|46
|Obama Care cut------- real winner?
|7 hr
|Male
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC