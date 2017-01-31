Man fatally shot in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood
A man thought to be in his 20s was fatally shot Monday night in the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue on the Hilltop. Columbus police received a 911 call about a person shot in the stomach about 7:15 p.m. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel West hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., police said. A female neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, told The Dispatch that she was eating dinner when there was a knock on the door from one of two men who lived next door on South Ogden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why I support Donald Trump
|5 min
|Reality
|65
|Trump Has EPA Employees 'Coming To Work In Tears'
|5 min
|Reality
|68
|Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered
|8 min
|Reality
|17
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|13 min
|Reality
|116
|Drumpf's National Security Team in Action
|14 min
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|16 min
|Reality
|647
|Jeff Sessions Lacks the Grits to stand up for C...
|20 min
|Reality
|7
|Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu...
|9 hr
|Seriouslady
|85
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC