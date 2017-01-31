Man fatally shot in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood

A man thought to be in his 20s was fatally shot Monday night in the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue on the Hilltop. Columbus police received a 911 call about a person shot in the stomach about 7:15 p.m. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel West hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m., police said. A female neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, told The Dispatch that she was eating dinner when there was a knock on the door from one of two men who lived next door on South Ogden.

