Man dies after leaping from burning house

20 hrs ago

A 37-year-old man died after he leaped from a second-story window to escape a house fire on the West Side Thursday night. Joshua Vincent Blair later died from head trauma at Mount Carmel West hospital after his head struck the concrete, said Columbus fire Battalion Chief Steven Martin.

