Man burning Christmas tree in fireplace sparks fire
Columbus fire officials have confirmed that it was someone trying to burn a Christmas tree in a fireplace that set off a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon that caused $2 million worth of damage to a Northeast Side apartment complex and chased more than 30 people out of their homes. The cause of fire in the area of the 5000 block of Buffalo Run in the Remington Station Apartment complex at Little Turtle was ruled accidental and no charges were filed, Division of Fire spokesman Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.
