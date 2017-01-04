Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, ...

Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of locations at Tuttle mall

Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of locations at Tuttle mall

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 14 hrs ago
No surprise here.

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 13 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
No surprise here.
But but but tge economy is booming. Don't believe me ask any Democrat politician
FaLaLaLaLa LaLaLaLa

Reynoldsburg, OH

#3 13 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
No surprise here.
So is the K-Mart on Brice Road in Rentalsburg.
404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#4 12 hrs ago
FaLaLaLaLa LaLaLaLa wrote:
<quoted text>

So is the K-Mart on Brice Road in Rentalsburg.
Kroger should build a Marketplace there instead of Rose Hill.

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#5 12 hrs ago
FaLaLaLaLa LaLaLaLa wrote:
<quoted text>

So is the K-Mart on Brice Road in Rentalsburg.
Sears in Lancaster and Chillicothe, too.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#6 12 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
<quoted text>

Sears in Lancaster and Chillicothe, too.
That leaves none in southeast Ohio. Lowes will be the only place left and they suck.
Duke for Mayor

Lima, OH

#7 12 hrs ago
It appears that the boycott of Macy's was effective. Conservatives spend money they earn unless they boycott a company and democrats shoplift.

woof

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#8 12 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

That leaves none in southeast Ohio. Lowes will be the only place left and they suck.
Menard's

They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#9 11 hrs ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
It appears that the boycott of Macy's was effective. Conservatives spend money they earn unless they boycott a company and democrats shoplift.

woof
What?

I have never spent one cent in a Macy's. Bought a few things in Lazarus years ago. Don't buy anything at Target execpt holiday candy after the holiday. Don't buy Dell products either
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#10 11 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
<quoted text>

Menard's
Not that many menards. Yet.
And I wonder about them with so many 11 percent rebate weeks last year.

But hey the economy is great just ask a democrat, or until Kasich screwed Ohio into medicaid expansion , Johnny was saying everything was just great.
404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#11 11 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

What?

I have never spent one cent in a Macy's. Bought a few things in Lazarus years ago. Don't buy anything at Target execpt holiday candy after the holiday. Don't buy Dell products either
Some people have been boycotting Macy's after they dropped their Donald Trump line of clothing. But I don't think that's why Macy's close. The Eastland Mall area has become a disaster area. The old Ontario store on Hamilton Road was purchased for under $300,000. Can you imagine that? A 120,000 square foot building for under 300K? And they still can't rent it out even at that.

404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#12 11 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Not that many menards. Yet.
And I wonder about them with so many 11 percent rebate weeks last year.

But hey the economy is great just ask a democrat, or until Kasich screwed Ohio into medicaid expansion , Johnny was saying everything was just great.
I like Menard's they are consistently the cheapest of the three. Plus they have a lot of interesting things they mix in with the Home Improvement merchandise. I don't know that I like their paint department, but everything else I am pleased with.

Wow

Canton, OH

#13 11 hrs ago
It all comes down to the demographics as to why these stores are closing.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#14 11 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
<quoted text>

Some people have been boycotting Macy's after they dropped their Donald Trump line of clothing. But I don't think that's why Macy's close. The Eastland Mall area has become a disaster area. The old Ontario store on Hamilton Road was purchased for under $300,000. Can you imagine that? A 120,000 square foot building for under 300K? And they still can't rent it out even at that.
Speaking of old stores, what was the catalog store that was like service merchandise
404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#15 11 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

Speaking of old stores, what was the catalog store that was like service merchandise
Best
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#16 11 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
<quoted text>

I like Menard's they are consistently the cheapest of the three. Plus they have a lot of interesting things they mix in with the Home Improvement merchandise. I don't know that I like their paint department, but everything else I am pleased with.
The Lancaster store is ok for paint. They carry Rustolium ppg brands, and Dutch boy. Wooster brushes, OSI adhesive and selants along with Henkle ( locktite) brands
Also stock dow professional foam , glue and cleaner for the guns not just the throw away cans of great stuff

Plumbing and electrical could be a littke bigger but thatis how all box stores are.
UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

8,230

Location hidden
#17 10 hrs ago
That was the last good store left in that mall. Now I really will never go there anymore. It's not far from me and I remember going there as a kid all the time and it was awesome. Now it sucks.

No one is surprised. No one. It's a damn ghetto mess nowadays.
404 not found

Reynoldsburg, OH

#18 10 hrs ago
UTrashy wrote:
That was the last good store left in that mall. Now I really will never go there anymore. It's not far from me and I remember going there as a kid all the time and it was awesome. Now it sucks.

No one is surprised. No one. It's a damn ghetto mess nowadays.
My mother used to like going to the JCPenney store there, but with all the stuff happening there (i.e groids), I convinced her she was a target.
UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

8,230

Location hidden
#19 10 hrs ago
404 not found wrote:
<quoted text>

My mother used to like going to the JCPenney store there, but with all the stuff happening there (i.e groids), I convinced her she was a target.
Same here. I stopped going there because they stopped selling the brand of jeans I would go there for. They started selling ghetto clothes instead. I was outraged. I used to go there with my grandparents to get my school clothes every year and everything. I switched to Macy's and now they are shipping out. Looks like I will be going up north to Easton from now on until it turns completely ghetto too.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#20 10 hrs ago
UTrashy wrote:
<quoted text>

Same here. I stopped going there because they stopped selling the brand of jeans I would go there for. They started selling ghetto clothes instead. I was outraged. I used to go there with my grandparents to get my school clothes every year and everything. I switched to Macy's and now they are shipping out. Looks like I will be going up north to Easton from now on until it turns completely ghetto too.
Only a matter of time. Skinnys are everywhere up there.
