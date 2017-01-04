Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of locations at Tuttle mall
There are 33 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 13 hrs ago, titled Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of locations at Tuttle mall. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
#1 14 hrs ago
No surprise here.
#2 13 hrs ago
But but but tge economy is booming. Don't believe me ask any Democrat politician
#3 13 hrs ago
So is the K-Mart on Brice Road in Rentalsburg.
#4 12 hrs ago
Kroger should build a Marketplace there instead of Rose Hill.
#5 12 hrs ago
Sears in Lancaster and Chillicothe, too.
#6 12 hrs ago
That leaves none in southeast Ohio. Lowes will be the only place left and they suck.
#7 12 hrs ago
It appears that the boycott of Macy's was effective. Conservatives spend money they earn unless they boycott a company and democrats shoplift.
woof
#8 12 hrs ago
Menard's
#9 11 hrs ago
What?
I have never spent one cent in a Macy's. Bought a few things in Lazarus years ago. Don't buy anything at Target execpt holiday candy after the holiday. Don't buy Dell products either
#10 11 hrs ago
Not that many menards. Yet.
And I wonder about them with so many 11 percent rebate weeks last year.
But hey the economy is great just ask a democrat, or until Kasich screwed Ohio into medicaid expansion , Johnny was saying everything was just great.
#11 11 hrs ago
Some people have been boycotting Macy's after they dropped their Donald Trump line of clothing. But I don't think that's why Macy's close. The Eastland Mall area has become a disaster area. The old Ontario store on Hamilton Road was purchased for under $300,000. Can you imagine that? A 120,000 square foot building for under 300K? And they still can't rent it out even at that.
#12 11 hrs ago
I like Menard's they are consistently the cheapest of the three. Plus they have a lot of interesting things they mix in with the Home Improvement merchandise. I don't know that I like their paint department, but everything else I am pleased with.
#13 11 hrs ago
It all comes down to the demographics as to why these stores are closing.
#14 11 hrs ago
Speaking of old stores, what was the catalog store that was like service merchandise
#15 11 hrs ago
Best
#16 11 hrs ago
The Lancaster store is ok for paint. They carry Rustolium ppg brands, and Dutch boy. Wooster brushes, OSI adhesive and selants along with Henkle ( locktite) brands
Also stock dow professional foam , glue and cleaner for the guns not just the throw away cans of great stuff
Plumbing and electrical could be a littke bigger but thatis how all box stores are.
#17 10 hrs ago
That was the last good store left in that mall. Now I really will never go there anymore. It's not far from me and I remember going there as a kid all the time and it was awesome. Now it sucks.
No one is surprised. No one. It's a damn ghetto mess nowadays.
#18 10 hrs ago
My mother used to like going to the JCPenney store there, but with all the stuff happening there (i.e groids), I convinced her she was a target.
#19 10 hrs ago
Same here. I stopped going there because they stopped selling the brand of jeans I would go there for. They started selling ghetto clothes instead. I was outraged. I used to go there with my grandparents to get my school clothes every year and everything. I switched to Macy's and now they are shipping out. Looks like I will be going up north to Easton from now on until it turns completely ghetto too.
#20 10 hrs ago
Only a matter of time. Skinnys are everywhere up there.
