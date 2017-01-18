Lisa Abraham commentary: Neil House m...

Lisa Abraham commentary: Neil House menu offers glimpse into heavy fare from 1901

On Feb. 4, 1901, some of Columbus' finest residents and visitors were enjoying a breakfast of pin-money pickles, sauted lamb kidneys, picked cod fish in cream, eggs, bacon and buckwheat cakes. Of course, they might have opted for raw oysters, rolled oats, Yarmouth Bloaters and calves liver with bacon to accompany their hominy and hash - all of which were also included in the day's breakfast fare at the Neil House hotel.

