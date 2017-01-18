Lisa Abraham commentary: Neil House menu offers glimpse into heavy fare from 1901
On Feb. 4, 1901, some of Columbus' finest residents and visitors were enjoying a breakfast of pin-money pickles, sauted lamb kidneys, picked cod fish in cream, eggs, bacon and buckwheat cakes. Of course, they might have opted for raw oysters, rolled oats, Yarmouth Bloaters and calves liver with bacon to accompany their hominy and hash - all of which were also included in the day's breakfast fare at the Neil House hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|37 min
|Male
|40
|Obama's worst decision by far
|49 min
|Big Johnson
|37
|Hogetta imaginary friends?
|1 hr
|Jose
|1
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|254
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|125
|Why do black people smell like amonia?
|1 hr
|Tight White
|32
|What seems like the end to you is Sweet Mercy t...
|1 hr
|Seriouslady
|3
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|1 hr
|Male
|106
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC