Let's Talk About Love, Baby!: Zygote Press brings traveling...
Growing up in Zimbabwe, Chido Johnson watched his mother read one Harlequin romance novel after another as an exercise in improving her English. Anyone who's ever paged through the books knows the storylines can become so predictable that it's difficult to tell where one ends and the next begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|4 min
|MarkJ-
|211
|Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been
|6 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|9
|Trump Fix This?
|6 min
|Reality
|7
|Obama Better Hurry
|6 min
|Afrikan American
|58
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|12 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|53
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|54 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|6
|Obama Corruption Award
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|4 hr
|4 decade citizen
|56
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|84
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|21 hr
|Reality Speaks
|258
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC