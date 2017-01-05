Last-minute holiday spending rescues ...

Last-minute holiday spending rescues retailers

A late surge in Christmas shopping rescued what had been a humdrum holiday season for retailers, according to a new survey. Consumers spent an average of $711 on gifts and other holiday-related items this holiday season, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers Post-Holiday Shopping Survey.

