Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply
There are 5 comments on the Ohio.com story from 19 hrs ago, titled Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply. In it, Ohio.com reports that:
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials of Columbus, Ohio, during a carjacking after Campbell escaped from police custody during a 1997 court appearance in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio authorities told a federal magistrate in January 2017 that the state has at least enough drugs on hand to put Campbell to death in May 2017 as the fourth execution using the state's new three-drug execution method, according to attorneys for another death row inmate.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
a shotgun shell costs a quarter.
Ol sparky costs $5 a fry.
The states drugs need injected into those who demand they be used.
a rope cost $10 for on e that would hand 100 people prior to needing replaced.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
All the heroin that has been seized can be used ,
|
#3 16 hrs ago
that too
I still like the rope, and televising it
letting the corpse swing for 3 days as a reminder is a good idea also
|
#4 5 hrs ago
In the case of treason I agree
|
Since: Oct 15
8,783
Location hidden
|
#5 44 min ago
Yes! That's what I've been saying. They already have it on hand and everything.
|
|
