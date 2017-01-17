Killers' lawyers seek more info on Oh...

Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply

There are 5 comments on the Ohio.com story from 19 hrs ago, titled Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply. In it, Ohio.com reports that:

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell, convicted of fatally shooting Charles Dials of Columbus, Ohio, during a carjacking after Campbell escaped from police custody during a 1997 court appearance in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio authorities told a federal magistrate in January 2017 that the state has at least enough drugs on hand to put Campbell to death in May 2017 as the fourth execution using the state's new three-drug execution method, according to attorneys for another death row inmate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#1 17 hrs ago
a shotgun shell costs a quarter.

Ol sparky costs $5 a fry.

The states drugs need injected into those who demand they be used.

a rope cost $10 for on e that would hand 100 people prior to needing replaced.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#2 17 hrs ago
All the heroin that has been seized can be used ,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#3 16 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
All the heroin that has been seized can be used ,
that too

I still like the rope, and televising it

letting the corpse swing for 3 days as a reminder is a good idea also
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#4 5 hrs ago
Reality Speaks wrote:
<quoted text>

that too

I still like the rope, and televising it

letting the corpse swing for 3 days as a reminder is a good idea also
In the case of treason I agree
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

UTrashy

Since: Oct 15

8,783

Location hidden
#5 44 min ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
All the heroin that has been seized can be used ,
Yes! That's what I've been saying. They already have it on hand and everything.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 29 min Official 150
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr deano 88
Obama's worst decision by far 1 hr jonjedi 137
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr They cannot kill ... 199
Ohio mother tapes child to the wall and tapes h... 2 hr Duke for Mayor 11
Delusional Democrats 2 hr Duke for Mayor 2
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 2 hr Duke for Mayor 96
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 5 hr jonjedi 319
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 6 hr jonjedi 199
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC