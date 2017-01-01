Kevin Boyce set to become Franklin Co...

Kevin Boyce set to become Franklin County's first black county commissioner

Kevin Boyce has a long history in politics and public service. A Columbus native, he graduated from Columbus East High School, but also attended Brookhaven High.

Comments made yesterday: 28,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,686

