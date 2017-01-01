Kevin Boyce set to become Franklin County's first black county commissioner
Kevin Boyce has a long history in politics and public service. A Columbus native, he graduated from Columbus East High School, but also attended Brookhaven High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|4 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|5
|762 dead in Chi-ca-go
|7 min
|1 and 1 and 1 is 3
|3
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|17 min
|alumni
|37
|What Is Central Ohio's Best Burger (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|temarquis
|12
|Obama Better Hurry
|2 hr
|Reality
|37
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|2 hr
|Reality
|69
|Trump does more NOT being President than Obama ...
|4 hr
|Reality
|18
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|11 hr
|Reality
|29
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|23 hr
|Male
|48
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC