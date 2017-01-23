Kasich: Budget can only handle 1% sch...

Kasich: Budget can only handle 1% school-funding increases

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Gov. John Kasich wished he had more to hand out as he presented innovation awards this afternoon to Ohio educators. "I'd like to give you money, but all I can give you are plaques," Kasich joshed seconds after announcing a bare-bones bottom line for K-12 schools in his upcoming state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 2 min jonjedi 304
America Held Hostage Day 6 6 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 24
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 8 min d pants 640
28,000 jobs, deemed temporary 47 min Hadouken 13
The Words We Misuse Quiz 1 hr Big Johnson 3
RS may give as much as Donald? 1 hr Scumbag 8
Va gina Lips, the costume of the modern day dum... 1 hr Scumbag 2
women's march in Washington DC a historical event 4 hr Duke for Mayor 33
More Fake News 5 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 110
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 17 hr Tonja 94
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC