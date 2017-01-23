Kasich: Budget can only handle 1% school-funding increases
Gov. John Kasich wished he had more to hand out as he presented innovation awards this afternoon to Ohio educators. "I'd like to give you money, but all I can give you are plaques," Kasich joshed seconds after announcing a bare-bones bottom line for K-12 schools in his upcoming state budget.
