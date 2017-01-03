Justice Insider: Woman shoots own dog...

Justice Insider: Woman shoots own dog in convenience store robbery

There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 6 hrs ago, titled Justice Insider: Woman shoots own dog in convenience store robbery. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Simone M. Kendrick is charged with aggravated robbery over an incident at a convenience store in which her dog was fatally shot. Simone M. Kendrick is charged with aggravated robbery over an incident at a convenience store in which her dog was fatally shot.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 3 hrs ago
Probably saved her kid from being eaten by the dog later. What's with the lazy, crazy left eye?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 2 hrs ago
every troll here but you wrote:
Probably saved her kid from being eaten by the dog later. What's with the lazy, crazy left eye?
Is she Michelle Obama's sister
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15) 1 min TheDoc 18
Milania Trump's 2001 Green Card illegal? 3 min Duke for Mayor 10
Trump Wins Again/Ford Scraps Mexico Plant 6 min Duke for Mayor 1
Obama has been a disaster 13 min They cannot kill ... 47
The Trumps are a Disgrace not WH material. 15 min White Fangs 9
It's a new year on Topix Columbus. 36 min Big Johnson 4
Trump Supporters not Allowed at his Florida Bash- 1 hr anonymous 5
Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer 1 hr Football Fever 44
Environmental worries for Planet Earth 2 hr Duke for Mayor 23
Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation... 6 hr Wow 47
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Mon Harris 49
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC