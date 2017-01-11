Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in alleged ISIS case

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. Ohio resident Aaron T. Daniels, accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group, was taken into custody Nov. 7, 2016, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges.

