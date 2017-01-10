Joe Blundo commentary: Department stores died a long time ago
The Kull brothers sold their jewelry store at 205 S. High St. in about 1980, but they left the clock out front long after. This photo shows the clock, near Lazarus in Downtown Columbus, in 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan is now saying! LOL
|12 min
|404 cult
|6
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|23 min
|404 cult
|10
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|37 min
|Duke for Mayor
|231
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|39 min
|Reality
|67
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|40 min
|Seriouslady
|12
|Obama Better Hurry
|1 hr
|Reality
|66
|Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been
|1 hr
|Male
|23
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|4 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|90
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|8 hr
|BigB
|57
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC