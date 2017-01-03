Improving broadband access in Fairfield County is goal of effort
"We're both a mixture of Columbus suburbs and a gateway into southeastern Ohio. With that comes a broad mix of both urban and rural development and a wide range of accessibility to high-speed internet and broadband service," says Rick Szabrak, director of Fairfield County Economic Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama has been a disaster
|49 min
|Duke for Mayor
|44
|Justice Insider: Woman shoots own dog in conven...
|51 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Milania Trump's 2001 Green Card illegal?
|52 min
|James Wright
|3
|Obama Better Hurry
|54 min
|They cannot kill ...
|46
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|23
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|36
|Trump the Crook/Liar
|3 hr
|Male
|255
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|4 hr
|Wow
|47
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|9 hr
|Local
|43
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|22 hr
|Harris
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC