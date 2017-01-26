Immigrants separated from families urge Trump to reconsider Muslim ban
As President Donald Trump contemplates signing an executive order to halt admission of refugees from seven countries, local Somali mothers are crying out for help. "I'm requesting our new president to assist us, to help us bring our family, my mom and my daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apollo One
|1 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 8
|8 min
|Sasha
|22
|Mexican President cancels trip to Washington
|9 min
|BizzyBee
|33
|Alt -right. Bannon slams media-UNconstitutional
|13 min
|Reality
|4
|Where's the WH Chief of Staff?
|16 min
|Reality
|10
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|21 min
|Male
|474
|First Lady not Naked this time
|48 min
|Shameful
|25
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|Reality
|773
|CAROL KING releasing song written in 1982
|2 hr
|Reality
|22
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|13 hr
|MrsClaire
|96
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC