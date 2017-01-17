IKEA Appoints David Garcia Gatto to Manage Future Columbus Store
Until IKEA Columbus opens as the 44th U.S. IKEA store and second in Ohio, customers can shop at the closest IKEA stores in: West Chester, OH; Pittsburgh, PA; and Canton, MI; or online at IKEA-USA.com . "We are very excited about opening a store in Columbus, where there are many IKEA customers as well as others who may not know us yet, but are anxious for us to open," said IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson.
#1 1 hr ago
Silence!
IKEA!
#2 1 hr ago
particleboard furniture
i feel sad for those forced to buy that junk because of economics.
Save your money and visit the Amish to make you furniture to your style. Solid wood by craftsmen.
just take pics of what you like, and show them.
