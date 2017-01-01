HS football championships return to C...

HS football championships return to Canton in 2017-18

Ohio's high school football championship games are returning to the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the next two years. The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted Thursday to play all seven state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton in 2017 and 2018, commissioner Dr. Dan Ross said.

