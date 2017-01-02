Hocking County village to get new sewage system
Plans are moving forward to build a public sewer system in the former coal-mining village of Murray City in Hocking County, where partially treated or untreated sewage now flushes into Snowfork Creek. MURRAY CITY - After more than a century of flushing household waste into Snowfork Creek, this former coal-mining village in southeastern Ohio is poised to build a public sewer system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama has been a disaster
|16 min
|Reality
|6
|Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation...
|17 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|33
|762 dead in Chi-ca-go
|19 min
|Reality
|5
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|25 min
|Reality
|13
|Buckeyes
|2 hr
|Juan and Juan and...
|2
|Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer
|3 hr
|alumni
|37
|What Is Central Ohio's Best Burger (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|temarquis
|12
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Sun
|Male
|48
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC