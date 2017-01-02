Hocking County village to get new sewage system

Plans are moving forward to build a public sewer system in the former coal-mining village of Murray City in Hocking County, where partially treated or untreated sewage now flushes into Snowfork Creek. MURRAY CITY - After more than a century of flushing household waste into Snowfork Creek, this former coal-mining village in southeastern Ohio is poised to build a public sewer system.

