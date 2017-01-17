Groups push for $15 million annual increase to Ohio homeless housing fund in next state budget

Banks, hospitals, advocates for homeless and low-income Ohioans have teamed up to push for additional state funding for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, which awards grants to provide and improve housing for homeless and poor Ohioans. Cleveland's Cogswell Hall, which houses low-income women with disabling conditions, is a past recipient of trust fund money.( COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A broad coalition of companies and nonprofits are pushing for the state to boost state funding for homeless and affordable housing programs.

