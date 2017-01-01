Ginther reflects on first year as Col...

Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor

There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 8 hrs ago, titled Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

When Andrew J. Ginther took the oath of office on the Lincoln Theatre stage last January, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty said she had a new name for the former Columbus City Council president. Ginther said recently he's still getting used to the title, even though he has occupied the office in City Hall for a year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Henry

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 7 hrs ago
Has he done anything yet?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Black Magic

Westerville, OH

#2 4 hrs ago
I hope he comes out and says that Columbus is a santuary city like Colemen did. Then Trump can cut off funding and the city will burn, then we can elect a law and order candidate who will control the criminal element.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
404 brain damage

Belle Center, OH

#3 3 hrs ago
Black Magic wrote:
I hope he comes out and says that Columbus is a santuary city like Colemen did. Then Trump can cut off funding and the city will burn, then we can elect a law and order candidate who will control the criminal element.
Any doubt this is hog and hog?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pam

Belle Center, OH

#4 2 hrs ago
Even judging himself now, LOL

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation... 25 min Pope Che Reagan C... 16
Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer 1 hr bosco 29
Happy new year. 1 hr local fan 12
Ohio State Football fans are chanting "FIRE URB... 2 hr Local 2
Columbus Homicide Statistics for 2016 2 hr Male 3
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 3 hr Male 48
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 5 hr GetAClue 56
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC