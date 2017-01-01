Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor
There are 4 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 8 hrs ago, titled Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
When Andrew J. Ginther took the oath of office on the Lincoln Theatre stage last January, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty said she had a new name for the former Columbus City Council president. Ginther said recently he's still getting used to the title, even though he has occupied the office in City Hall for a year.
#1 7 hrs ago
Has he done anything yet?
#2 4 hrs ago
I hope he comes out and says that Columbus is a santuary city like Colemen did. Then Trump can cut off funding and the city will burn, then we can elect a law and order candidate who will control the criminal element.
#3 3 hrs ago
Any doubt this is hog and hog?
#4 2 hrs ago
Even judging himself now, LOL
