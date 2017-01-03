Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus
Grocery chain Giant Eagle announced it will be closing three stores and a GetGo in March. 1000 Ease Dublin-Granville Rd, 77 Neil Ave and 1760 Hilliard-Rome Road will all close on March 4th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|1 min
|Duke for Mayor
|7
|John Boehner------ he is not alone!
|2 min
|BizzyBee
|8
|Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc...
|19 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight?
|48 min
|hairy feminist
|4
|Obama has been a disaster
|1 hr
|404 well
|91
|Residents angry over poor service from Bexley p...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Giant Eagle closures
|1 hr
|404 not found
|2
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|113
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|3 hr
|Neutral Party
|28
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|3 hr
|Reality
|132
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|9 hr
|everincentralOH
|50
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC