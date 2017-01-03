Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus

Grocery chain Giant Eagle announced it will be closing three stores and a GetGo in March. 1000 Ease Dublin-Granville Rd, 77 Neil Ave and 1760 Hilliard-Rome Road will all close on March 4th.

