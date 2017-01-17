Gas prices drop another 18 cents

Gas prices drop another 18 cents

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Gas prices in Columbus dropped for the second straight week despite reports that an oil production cut intended to shore up oil prices is well underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 min jonjedi 305
First Lady not Naked this time 6 min That is no lady 5
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 6 min Big Johnson 512
The genius of an obama 25 min every troll here ... 2
President Trivia 47 min Duke for Mayor 3
Where Do You Think This Kid Will Be In The Future? 48 min Duke for Mayor 4
Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna 49 min Duke for Mayor 17
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Sun They cannot kill ... 90
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC