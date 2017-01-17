Gas prices drop another 18 cents
Gas prices in Columbus dropped for the second straight week despite reports that an oil production cut intended to shore up oil prices is well underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|2 min
|jonjedi
|305
|First Lady not Naked this time
|6 min
|That is no lady
|5
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|6 min
|Big Johnson
|512
|The genius of an obama
|25 min
|every troll here ...
|2
|President Trivia
|47 min
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Where Do You Think This Kid Will Be In The Future?
|48 min
|Duke for Mayor
|4
|Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna
|49 min
|Duke for Mayor
|17
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Sun
|They cannot kill ...
|90
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC