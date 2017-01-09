Freezing rain will glaze roads for morning commute
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a wintry mix of snow overnight that will transition into freezing rain sometime during the early morning hours Tuesday. Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, the NWS in Wilmington warns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attention psychiatrists
|2 min
|d pants
|10
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|4 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|227
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|8 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|64
|Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been
|14 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|18
|Push to expand selective admission to Columbus'...
|16 min
|Bun
|2
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|18 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|86
|AG Jeff Sessions
|21 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|1
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|BigB
|57
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC