Freezing rain will glaze roads for morning commute

15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a wintry mix of snow overnight that will transition into freezing rain sometime during the early morning hours Tuesday. Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, the NWS in Wilmington warns.

