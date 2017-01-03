Free throw championship open to students ages 9-14
Boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, being held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blanchard Valley School, 1700 E. Sandusky St. Participants are required to provide proof of age and written parental consent.
