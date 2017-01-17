Free tampons, pads to be offered at Columbus recreation centers
Columbus will offer free tampons and sanitary pads in city recreation centers as part of a new initiative led by Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown. The city started a pilot program in four recreation centers in December to determine whether it could extend it to others, Brown said.
|
