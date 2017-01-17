Free tampons, pads to be offered at C...

Free tampons, pads to be offered at Columbus recreation centers

Columbus will offer free tampons and sanitary pads in city recreation centers as part of a new initiative led by Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown. The city started a pilot program in four recreation centers in December to determine whether it could extend it to others, Brown said.

