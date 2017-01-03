Four charged with sneaking drugs into prison -
There are 1 comment on the The Madison Press story from Saturday, titled Four charged with sneaking drugs into prison -. In it, The Madison Press reports that:
The former secretary of the mental health department at Madison Correctional Institution developed a relationship with an inmate and attempted to sneak Xanax into the facility for him, according to assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins Katrina Barber, 27, of Columbus, is accused of hiding two nickel-sized balloons of heroin in her bra. She tried to get them into MaCI for her husband, an inmate at the prison, according to Adkins.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Press.
|
#1 Yesterday
Why do you think they call it dope?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|15 min
|404 cult
|250
|Hillary and her supporters to a "t"..
|22 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|43
|Milania Trump's 2001 Green Card illegal?
|28 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|13
|Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no!
|1 hr
|stiff wrister
|8
|Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus
|1 hr
|Susan
|13
|Jewish Lives Splatter
|2 hr
|mazel tov
|1
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|37
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|123
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC