Four charged with sneaking drugs into...

Four charged with sneaking drugs into prison -

There are 1 comment on the The Madison Press story from Saturday, titled Four charged with sneaking drugs into prison -. In it, The Madison Press reports that:

The former secretary of the mental health department at Madison Correctional Institution developed a relationship with an inmate and attempted to sneak Xanax into the facility for him, according to assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins Katrina Barber, 27, of Columbus, is accused of hiding two nickel-sized balloons of heroin in her bra. She tried to get them into MaCI for her husband, an inmate at the prison, according to Adkins.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Juan and Juan and Juan

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 Yesterday
Why do you think they call it dope?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 15 min 404 cult 250
Hillary and her supporters to a "t".. 22 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 43
Milania Trump's 2001 Green Card illegal? 28 min Pope Che Reagan C... 13
Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no! 1 hr stiff wrister 8
News Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus 1 hr Susan 13
Jewish Lives Splatter 2 hr mazel tov 1
Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead 2 hr Reality Speaks 37
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 2 hr Reality Speaks 123
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC