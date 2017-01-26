Former Lane Bryant CEO to lead Honey ...

Former Lane Bryant CEO to lead Honey Baked Ham

10 hrs ago

Linda Heasley, who recently left as CEO of Columbus-based Lane Bryant, has been named CEO of Atlanta-based Honey Baked Ham Co. “We have been pursuing Linda for months,” said Paul Roth, Honey Baked chairman and interim CEO, in a statement.

