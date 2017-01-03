Feds want security officer appointed in alleged ISIS case
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. Ohio resident Aaron T. Daniels, accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group, was taken into custody Nov. 7, 2016, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Limited Stores To Close January 8th
|1 min
|Fran
|16
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|2 min
|Reality
|41
|Obama Better Hurry
|3 min
|Reality
|59
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|7 min
|MarkJ-
|74
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|10 min
|404 well
|228
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|26 min
|Big Johnson
|8
|Bernie Sanders, Carry On.
|1 hr
|d pants
|104
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC