Feds want security officer appointed ...

Feds want security officer appointed in alleged ISIS case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Times

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. Ohio resident Aaron T. Daniels, accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group, was taken into custody Nov. 7, 2016, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 min Reality 33
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 5 min Reality 166
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Aunt Evvie 213
News Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06) 6 hr Tony 2,901
Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no! 6 hr Oliver Cantterberry 4
Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight? 6 hr Oliver Cantterberry 6
News Starving, chained dog seized in Southern Ohio 6 hr Duke for Mayor 8
Bernie Sanders, Carry On. 7 hr Duke for Mayor 46
Environmental worries for Planet Earth 17 hr Male 119
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Wed everincentralOH 50
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC