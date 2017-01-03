Feds want security officer appointed in alleged ISIS case
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels. Ohio resident Aaron T. Daniels, accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group, was taken into custody Nov. 7, 2016, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 min
|Reality
|33
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|5 min
|Reality
|166
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|1 hr
|Aunt Evvie
|213
|Chevrolet Malibu Owners: Problems & Solutions (Jun '06)
|6 hr
|Tony
|2,901
|Megyn Kelly to NBC ? oh no!
|6 hr
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Was UFC 207 Ronda Rousey's last fight?
|6 hr
|Oliver Cantterberry
|6
|Starving, chained dog seized in Southern Ohio
|6 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Bernie Sanders, Carry On.
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|46
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|17 hr
|Male
|119
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Wed
|everincentralOH
|50
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC