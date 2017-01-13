Faith leaders reframe climate change ...

Faith leaders reframe climate change as moral issue

There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 12 hrs ago, titled Faith leaders reframe climate change as moral issue. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

The E-Edition includes all of the news, comics, classifieds and advertisements of the newspaper. And it's available to subscribers before 6 a.m. every day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Golden Trump

Columbus, OH

#1 12 hrs ago
President Trump will arrest all protesters and send them to Gitmo. That will show them real climate change.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#2 5 hrs ago
Just commies trying to take God out of the church

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

Lima, OH

#3 3 hrs ago
Normal climate change makes libs paranoid.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ... 8 min Trouser Cough 72
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 20 min Free Pizza 4 U 328
Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ... 1 hr 404 cult 108
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 1 hr Reality Speaks 54
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) 2 hr themoonvilletunnel 2
Toward A Browner America 2 hr BizzyBee 31
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 4 hr Paigeit 67
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC