Experience Columbus not shy about touting Columbus' visitor award
Columbus has a trophy saying it's tops in the Midwest for visitor satisfaction, and local tourism officials plan to make sure everyone - particularly potential visitors and meeting planners - knows it. Experience Columbus already has placed copies of the award, presented by the research firm J.D. Power, at its visitors centers in the Arena District, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and at Easton Town Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|10 min
|Duke for Mayor
|396
|Hillary Looked Sober Today
|11 min
|Duke for Mayor
|11
|Wonderful to have a beautiful and elegant First...
|1 hr
|Lessons of History
|4
|America Held Hostage Day 1
|1 hr
|Lessons of History
|23
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|201
|More Fake News
|2 hr
|Knucklehead
|11
|For The First Time In 8 years, I'm Proud Of My ...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|228
|Obama's worst decision by far
|6 hr
|Afrikan American
|146
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Thu
|deano
|88
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC