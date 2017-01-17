Experience Columbus not shy about tou...

Experience Columbus not shy about touting Columbus' visitor award

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus has a trophy saying it's tops in the Midwest for visitor satisfaction, and local tourism officials plan to make sure everyone - particularly potential visitors and meeting planners - knows it. Experience Columbus already has placed copies of the award, presented by the research firm J.D. Power, at its visitors centers in the Arena District, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and at Easton Town Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 10 min Duke for Mayor 396
Hillary Looked Sober Today 11 min Duke for Mayor 11
Wonderful to have a beautiful and elegant First... 1 hr Lessons of History 4
America Held Hostage Day 1 1 hr Lessons of History 23
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 hr jonjedi 201
More Fake News 2 hr Knucklehead 11
For The First Time In 8 years, I'm Proud Of My ... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 7
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 5 hr jonjedi 228
Obama's worst decision by far 6 hr Afrikan American 146
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC