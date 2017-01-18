Detectives find child pornography in former Columbus Target employee's files
COLUMBUS - A former Target employee admitted to recording a young boy using the bathroom, according to a search warrant obtained by NBC4. Matthew Lively is accused of placing a cell phone in a stall where a 12-year-old boy was using the bathroom on Nov. 30, 2016 at the Target on Olentangy River Road.
