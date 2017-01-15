Delaware County United Way takes lead...

Delaware County United Way takes lead on help for human trafficking victims

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Helping human-trafficking victims also can help convict their captors, as those who receive care and assistance are often the only ones who come back to testify at trial, said Powell police Chief Gary Vest. Human traffickers often exploit the vulnerable: people from broken families or those who have mental illness or are dependent on drugs.

