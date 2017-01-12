Data: Ohio population grew by less th...

Data: Ohio population grew by less than 1 percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Federal data shows that the state of Ohio's population is growing slowly, with a population growth of less than 1 percent.The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported the state grew by about 9,000 people from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016 - an increase of .07 percent, according to population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.

