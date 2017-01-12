Data: Ohio population grew by less than 1 percent
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Federal data shows that the state of Ohio's population is growing slowly, with a population growth of less than 1 percent.The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reported the state grew by about 9,000 people from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016 - an increase of .07 percent, according to population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The writings on the wall
|1 min
|Reality Speaks
|5
|Donald Trump is so Inadequate ....
|24 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|8
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|29 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|81
|Name any "Dirty Cops" here along with their ill... (Mar '11)
|42 min
|But wait
|20
|Distribution of school funds to benefit low inc...
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Clinton Foundation goes bye-bye...
|2 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|2 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|85
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|195
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|Not fooling me
|81
|
|Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock
|7 hr
|Reality Speaks
|82
