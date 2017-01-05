'Dancing With the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff to share her expertise in Columbus
Karina Smirnoff will guest-instruct two 45-minute classes on Friday and Saturday at Danceville U.S.A., 47 E. Lincoln St. The Friday class is sold out, but space remains available for the 1 p.m. Saturday session. Although Karina Smirnoff isn't sure whether she will return for the yet-unannounced 24th season of "Dancing With the Stars," the ballroom professional said that the show will always have a special place in her heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|6 min
|Seriouslady
|23
|John Boehner------ he is not alone!
|8 min
|Duke for Mayor
|20
|A band named Victim from around 2000-2001 (Jun '10)
|20 min
|Shawn
|28
|Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc...
|22 min
|They cannot kill ...
|22
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|1 hr
|Maverick 808
|205
|Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po...
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|30
|Obama has been a disaster
|4 hr
|404 well
|91
|Environmental worries for Planet Earth
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|113
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|12 hr
|everincentralOH
|50
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC