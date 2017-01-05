'Dancing With the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff to share her expertise in Columbus

Karina Smirnoff will guest-instruct two 45-minute classes on Friday and Saturday at Danceville U.S.A., 47 E. Lincoln St. The Friday class is sold out, but space remains available for the 1 p.m. Saturday session. Although Karina Smirnoff isn't sure whether she will return for the yet-unannounced 24th season of "Dancing With the Stars," the ballroom professional said that the show will always have a special place in her heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.