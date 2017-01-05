'Dancing With the Stars' pro Karina S...

'Dancing With the Stars' pro Karina Smirnoff to share her expertise in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Karina Smirnoff will guest-instruct two 45-minute classes on Friday and Saturday at Danceville U.S.A., 47 E. Lincoln St. The Friday class is sold out, but space remains available for the 1 p.m. Saturday session. Although Karina Smirnoff isn't sure whether she will return for the yet-unannounced 24th season of "Dancing With the Stars," the ballroom professional said that the show will always have a special place in her heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 6 min Seriouslady 23
John Boehner------ he is not alone! 8 min Duke for Mayor 20
A band named Victim from around 2000-2001 (Jun '10) 20 min Shawn 28
News Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc... 22 min They cannot kill ... 22
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... 41 min They cannot kill ... 1
News Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus 1 hr They cannot kill ... 3
It's the smell of this dead forum. 1 hr Maverick 808 205
Secret meeting, GOP changes Ethics committee po... 3 hr Duke for Mayor 30
Obama has been a disaster 4 hr 404 well 91
Environmental worries for Planet Earth 5 hr Duke for Mayor 113
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 12 hr everincentralOH 50
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC