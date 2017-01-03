Crews in Lake Erie find what may be human remains from plane
CLEVELAND - Crews searching Lake Erie on Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago.Officials said Friday night that the remains were being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor marvin barner
|5 min
|Juan and Juan and...
|2
|Chasing a hijab away at Heathrow
|22 min
|Juan and Juan and...
|3
|Brittany Nicole Edwards
|29 min
|Juan and Juan and...
|2
|Did Barack Obama Help Black men or Help Himself
|32 min
|Zoe Regen
|2
|Trump's 3rd Wife is the Anti- Christ
|50 min
|GoodInfluence
|8
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|75
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|6 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|6 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|31
|Remember Charles Manson?
|10 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|38
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|12 hr
|Terry
|52
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|15 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|196
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC