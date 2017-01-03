Crews in Lake Erie find what may be h...

Crews in Lake Erie find what may be human remains from plane

55 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

CLEVELAND - Crews searching Lake Erie on Friday found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared more than a week ago.Officials said Friday night that the remains were being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human.

