There are on the The Delaware Gazette story from 1 hr ago, titled Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year's massacre of eight people has been rejected by a crime victim compensation fund.David Weisel had asked the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program to repay wages he lost as he dealt with the killing of his brother-in-law Christopher ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.