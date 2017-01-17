Compensation denied for relative of O...

Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim

There are 1 comment on the The Delaware Gazette story from 1 hr ago, titled Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year's massacre of eight people has been rejected by a crime victim compensation fund.David Weisel had asked the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program to repay wages he lost as he dealt with the killing of his brother-in-law Christopher ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 33 min ago
Seems if funerals were paid out of the fund then the brother-in-law should be too
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 1 6 min Trouser Cough 38
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 9 min Where is my love ... 440
81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump 10 min anonymous 26
Sidekick where have you been 30 min They cannot kill ... 3
Hillary Looked Sober Today 31 min They cannot kill ... 17
America Held Hostage Day 2 47 min Reality 21
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 hr Reality 227
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC