Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim
There are 1 comment on the The Delaware Gazette story from 1 hr ago, titled Compensation denied for relative of Ohio massacre victim. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A request for payment of lost wages made on behalf of a relative of a man killed in last year's massacre of eight people has been rejected by a crime victim compensation fund.David Weisel had asked the Ohio Victims of Crime Compensation Program to repay wages he lost as he dealt with the killing of his brother-in-law Christopher ... (more)
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
|
#1 33 min ago
Seems if funerals were paid out of the fund then the brother-in-law should be too
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 1
|6 min
|Trouser Cough
|38
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|9 min
|Where is my love ...
|440
|81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump
|10 min
|anonymous
|26
|Sidekick where have you been
|30 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Hillary Looked Sober Today
|31 min
|They cannot kill ...
|17
|America Held Hostage Day 2
|47 min
|Reality
|21
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|1 hr
|Reality
|227
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Thu
|deano
|88
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC