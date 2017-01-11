Columbus police search for 'armed and dangerous' Youngstown man
Columbus police believe Housley is one of two men who placed an online ad claiming to have an iPhone for sale. Foose has been arrested, but Housley is a fugitive with ties to the Cleveland area as well as Youngstown, where he has an extensive criminal history.
