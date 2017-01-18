Columbus police identify sergeant who shot intruder
Columbus police have identified the off-duty sergeant who shot an intruder Tuesday at his residence in Pleasant Township. Sgt. Stephen Carr, 45, who has worked for Columbus Division of Police for 15 years, is expected to return to work after a few days.
