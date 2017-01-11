Columbus police ask people to pray for sick service horse
The Columbus Division of Police are asking Columbus residents to pray for one of its service horses, Willie, who is sick. The department said on its Twitter account that the 24-year-old horse is hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock
|3 min
|Afrikan American
|20
|Trump Shows Signs of Alzheimer's
|3 min
|Afrikan American
|7
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|4 min
|Afrikan American
|25
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|17 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|263
|Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ...
|28 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|45
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|2 hr
|Reality
|11
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|3 hr
|Reality
|64
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|6 hr
|404 not found
|65
|Fish fry for Lent starting March 1
|10 hr
|Big Johnson
|23
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC