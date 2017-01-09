Columbus needs Somali cops, better as...

Columbus needs Somali cops, better assimilation, scholar says

There are 6 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 13 hrs ago, titled Columbus needs Somali cops, better assimilation, scholar says. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

If Columbus leaders want to better integrate local Somalis, one way would be to recruit more of them into law enforcement. "It's one of those missed opportunities," said Stefanie Chambers, an associate professor of political science at Trinity College in Connecticut.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Reality

Columbus, OH

#1 6 hrs ago
this professor needs to get back to her lego blocks

nuts like her need to stay in her padded room so she does not hurt herself

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#3 5 hrs ago
Skinnys need to be executed not given a a badge and a gun.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

Lima, OH

#4 1 hr ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
Skinnys need to be executed not given a a badge and a gun.
Che is not skinny.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#5 55 min ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

Che is not skinny.

woof
I am sure che has flashers and a wide load sign
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

Lima, OH

#6 49 min ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

I am sure che has flashers and a wide load sign
With helper springs.

woof
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#7 29 min ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

With helper springs.

woof
Che has the biggest hoveround
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 weekend homicides in Columbus, Whitehall 2 min They cannot kill ... 1
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 13 min They cannot kill ... 201
Out of the horses mouth: McConnell 16 min 404 cult 47
Trump top Advisor son-in-law seeks Foreign money 19 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
California's tunnel tree toppled in storm 24 min They cannot kill ... 10
Obama divorce? 32 min They cannot kill ... 19
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 42 min Duke for Mayor 11
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 45 min Duke for Mayor 82
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 9 hr BigB 53
Repealing Obamacare will cost billions 10 hr Reality Speaks 258
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC